LeBron James: Playing 82 Games 'Has Never Been My Plan'

LeBron James is on track to suit up in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his 15-year NBA career, but says that has never been part of his plan.

James is enjoying perhaps his finest statistical year, and told reporters they fabricated the narrative that he’s aiming not to take a night off this season.

LeBron James says playing all 82 is a media 'narrative,' not his plan @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/oz1Oqwfjl1 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) April 3, 2018

With four games remaining, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fighting to secure the the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Per Cleveland.com: