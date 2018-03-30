Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo Spoils Kevin Durant’s Return to the Warriors

Wizards 92 (41-34), Pistons 103 (35-40)

A 15-point advantage in the third quarter gave the Pistons their third win in a row as Andre Drummond recorded the fourth-ever 24-point, 23-rebound and four-assist game. Anthony Tolliver (14), Reggie Jackson (13) and Reggie Bullock also scored in double-digits.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 15 points.

Bulls 92 (24-51), Heat 103 (41-35)

Josh Richardson scored 22 as the Heat downed a shorthanded Bulls team without Lauri Markkanen (DNP – Tank) to hold onto the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Goran Dragic added 17.

All five Chicago starters (Noah Vonleh, David Nwaba, Roblin Lopez, Cameron Payne, Justin Holiday) and sixth man Bobby Portis scored in double-digits in the effort.

EVEN THE BASELINE CAMERA MAN BIT ON THAT FAKE 👀 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/EwOcBHTs32 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 30, 2018

Thunder 99 (44-32), Spurs 103 (44-32)

At one point it seemed like the Spurs’ season was on the brink of collapse; however, LaMarcus Aldridge’s clutch jam in the final minute of the fourth quarter secured San Antonio’s seventh win out of its last nine and moved the Spurs to fourth in the Western Conference.

Aldridge finished the night with 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Patty Mills chipped in 14.

Paul George led the Thunder with 26 points, six assists and four steals.

Pacers 106 (45-31), Kings 103 (24-52)

Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic combined for 49 points and scored all seven of Indiana’s points in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

Buddy Hield scored 20 off the pine for the Kings.

Bucks 116 (40-15), Warriors 107 (54-21)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 32 points spoiled Kevin Durant’s return to the Warriors’ lineup as the Bucks led by 18 after three periods of play. Khris Middleton chipped in 23 and Eric Bledsoe added another 20.

Quinn Cook led the Warriors with 30 points while Durant scored 10 in 17 minutes.