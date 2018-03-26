Post Up: LeBron Sinks Nets, Rockets Win 60th and Pacers Clinch Playoff Spot

Cavaliers 121 (44-29), Nets 114 (23-51)

LeBron James delivered a few rim-rocking dunks before drilling the dagger three-pointer. He finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. The Cavs outlasted 10 ties and 13 lead changes. Joe Harris had a career-best 30 points in the loss.

Bucks 106 (39-34), Spurs 103 (43-31)

The Spurs nearly completed a 15-point comeback, but Giannis Antetokounmpo did enough to help the Bucks hold on. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds, overcoming another big performance from LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished with 34 points.

Pacers 113 (43-31), Heat 107 (39-35)

The Pacers forced overtime, coming back from a 14-point deficit. Victor Oladipo and Thaddeus Young combined to score 45 points, helping Indy clinch a playoff spot.

Clippers 117 (39-34), Raptors 106 (54-20)

Lou Williams dropped 18 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. His squad outscored the Raps by 11 in that final frame. They also had a mere 8 turnovers against the East’s top team.

Knicks 101 (27-47), Wizards 97 (40-33)

Trey Burke had a big three-point play in the game’s final minute to put the Knicks in the lead. He started for the first time in three years and scored 19 points.

Celtics 104 (50-23), Kings 93 (24-50)

Terry Rozier was scary in this one, notching a career-best 33 points, including 8 three-pointers. Al Horford had a game-high 8 assists and the Celtics held the Kings to 7-26 three-point shooting.

Trail Blazers 108 (45-28), Thunder 105 (44-31)

CJ McCollum got to dancing on the perimeter and sank a contested midrange shot to give the Blazers the lead. They held on when Carmelo Anthony missed a potentially game-tying shot at the buzzer. CJ and Damian Lillard combined for 58 points.

Rockets 118 (60-14), Hawks 99 (21-52)

Six Rockets scored in double-figures and they dished out 28 assists en route to their 60th win of the season, marking the most in franchise history.

Jazz 110 (42-32), Warriors 91 (54-19)

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all sat out with injuries and the Jazz took full advantage in the third quarter. They outscored the Dubs by 18 in that period. Donovan Mitchell finished with 21 points, Joe Ingles had 8 assists and Rudy Gobert pulled down 15 boards.

