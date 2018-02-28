Report: Mirza Teletovic Forced To Retire With Blood Clots In Lungs

Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic has reportedly been forced to retire due to ongoing complications with blood clots in his lungs.

During an appearance on 105.7FM The FAN, Racine Journal Times‘ Gery Woelfel reported that Teletovic’ career is over.

In December, the Bucks announced that Teletovic would be out indefinitely after doctors discovered blood clots in both of his lungs.