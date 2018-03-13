Warriors Cancel Practice After Stephen Curry's 30th Birthday Party

by March 13, 2018
The Golden State Warriors have cancelled practice after Stephen Curry‘s epic 30th birthday party.

The team will now have its second consecutive day off after playing three games in four nights.

The Warriors were up late on Tuesday morning as the team celebrated Curry’s 30th birthday (which actually is on March 14).

Check out an 18-minute livestream, featuring #ChinaKlay dancing, Steph singing R&B, Draymond dancing with Curry’s grandmother and more.

