After four seasons with the Chicago Sky, Elena Delle Donne is willing to part ways with the franchise during her impending restricted free agency.

“There’s a really great bunch of young women there that have built on a lot,” Delle Donne said on the Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast (4:03 below). “Hopefully with (new Sky GM and coach) Amber [Stocks] and a new system, it’ll be fresh for them. But for me, wherever I am, wherever I end up, I’ll be ready to play basketball.”

The 2015 WNBA MVP didn’t state that she wanted a trade from Chicago, but she didn’t shut down the possibility either.

“Wherever I may end up, I will be ready and very excited about the future and continuing to grow this game,” she said (6:11).

While she doesn’t want to sit out during 2017 season, Delle Donne seemed resolved to a contact holdout if necessary: “I want to play the game I love and the game that I work so hard on, so hopefully that doesn’t have to occur.” (8:27)

Listen to the whole conversation here:

