Kelsey Plum Draft No. 1 Overall by San Antonio Stars

After re-writing the record books while at the University of Washington, Kelsey Plum was selected first overall in the 2017 WNBA draft to the San Antonio Stars.

Plum broke the all-time NCAA scoring record on February 25 with a 57-point performance, and won every major college basketball award—including the Wooden Award and Wade trophy.

Plum will join 2016 Rookie of the Year runner-up Moriah Jefferson, third-year guard Kayla McBride and a group of young talented players on the San Antonio roster.

Here’s how the first-round played out:

1. Kelsey Plum, G, San Antonio Stars 2. Alaina Coates, C, Chicago Sky 3. Evelyn Akhator, F/C, Dallas Wings 4. Allisha Gray, G, Dallas Wings 5. Nia Coffey, F, San Antonio Stars 6. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, G, Washington Mystics 7. Brittney Sykes, G, Atlanta Dream 8. Brionna Jones, C, Connecticut Sun 9. Tori Jankoska, G, Chicago Sky 10. Kaela Davis, G, Dallas Wings 11. Sydney Wiese, G, L.A. Sparks 12. Alexis Jones, G, Minnesota Lynx

