Lynx Guard Lindsay Whalen Named Minnesota Head Coach

Five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen has been named the women’s basketball head coach at the University of Minnesota.
Whalen, who will continue to play for the Minnesota Lynx, will coach the program she led to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a Final Four appearance in 2004.
Welcome Home, Coach Whalen!
Lindsay Whalen returns to the #Gophers as the new @GopherWBB
head coach.
Full details: https://t.co/Mzx0KYRaA7 pic.twitter.com/D3B9Xje9NV
— Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) April 12, 2018