Lynx Guard Lindsay Whalen Named Minnesota Head Coach

by April 13, 2018
288
lindsay whalen minnesota head coach

Five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen has been named the women’s basketball head coach at the University of Minnesota.

Whalen, who will continue to play for the Minnesota Lynx, will coach the program she led to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a Final Four appearance in 2004.

  
