In a new WNBA “Watch Me Work” spot, Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith opens up about her emotional journey from tearing her ACL to being named First Team All-WNBA.

“I just always wanted to earn my respect in this league,” Diggins-Smith says. Entering her sixth season in the league, she’s done just that.

