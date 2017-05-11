The WNBA and FanDuel are launching the first official women’s basketball fantasy game as the league’s 21st season tips off on Saturday.

The free daily fantasy game will offer prizes including courtside tickets to regular-season games, WNBA merchandise and memorabilia.

The official one-day fantasy game is available via FanDuel.com, the FanDuel app and WNBA.com.

