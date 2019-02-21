DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Knowing What I Know Now, College Basketball is Bullshit’

by February 21, 2019
501

DeMarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on college hoops and kept it 100. Cousins, speaking to the media, said that knowing what he knows now, “college basketball is bullshit.”

This comes a day after Zion Williamson blew out his sneaker in yesterday’s rivalry matchup between North Carolina 30 seconds into the game.

After the incident, which Williamson suffered a knee injury and didn’t return, had many questioning why the potential No. 1 pick will even play another minute of college basketball.

Isaiah Thomas chimed on Twitter advocating for highly-touted prospects to go straight to the NBA from high school.

SLAM Fam, y’all think Williamson should sit out for the season?

RELATED Zion Williamson Leaves Game vs. UNC with ‘Mild Knee Sprain’

    
