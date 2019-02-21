DeMarcus Cousins shared his thoughts on college hoops and kept it 100. Cousins, speaking to the media, said that knowing what he knows now, “college basketball is bullshit.”

DeMarcus Cousins: “Knowing what I know now, college basketball is bullshit.” Advises Zion Williamson to get ready for the NBA. pic.twitter.com/k3B1JA0E42 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2019

This comes a day after Zion Williamson blew out his sneaker in yesterday’s rivalry matchup between North Carolina 30 seconds into the game .

After the incident, which Williamson suffered a knee injury and didn’t return, had many questioning why the potential No. 1 pick will even play another minute of college basketball.

Isaiah Thomas chimed on Twitter advocating for highly-touted prospects to go straight to the NBA from high school.

Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019

SLAM Fam, y’all think Williamson should sit out for the season?

