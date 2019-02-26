Kenny Anderson Hopitalized ​After Suffering Stroke

by February 26, 2019
1,742

Kenny Anderson was hospitalized after suffering a stroke over the weekend, according to the New York Daily News.

Anderson is recovering at home and “doing well” according to someone close to him.

Via the NY Daily News:

Kenny Anderson, former NBA player and New York basketball legend, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, the Daily News has confirmed.

A woman who answered Anderson’s cellphone said he was sleeping and “doing well” in his recovery. He suffered the stroke over the weekend.

A Queens native, Anderson, 48, averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists throughout his 18-year NBA career.

