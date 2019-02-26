Kenny Anderson Hopitalized ​After Suffering Stroke

Kenny Anderson was hospitalized after suffering a stroke over the weekend, according to the New York Daily News.
Anderson is recovering at home and “doing well” according to someone close to him.
Via the NY Daily News:
A Queens native, Anderson, 48, averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists throughout his 18-year NBA career.