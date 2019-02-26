Kenny Anderson Hopitalized ​After Suffering Stroke

Kenny Anderson was hospitalized after suffering a stroke over the weekend, according to the New York Daily News.

Kenny Anderson, NYC hoops legend and former NBA All-Star, hospitalized after suffering a stroke https://t.co/mujo7chzmh pic.twitter.com/AX1fPbiWgx — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 26, 2019

Anderson is recovering at home and “doing well” according to someone close to him.

Via the NY Daily News:

A Queens native, Anderson, 48, averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists throughout his 18-year NBA career.