Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Goes OFF in 3OT, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade Meet for Final Time

by February 14, 2019
148

76ers 126 (37-21), Knicks 111 (10-47)

Tobias Harris continued to shine for his new team, scoring 25 points on 9-f0r-14 shooting. His plus-minus of plus-27 was a team-best.

Kevin Knox threw down a thunderous poster over Ben Simmons to ease the pain of New York’s franchise-worst 18th straight loss.

Heat 112 (26-30), Mavericks 101 (26-31)

Dwyane Wade poured in 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting in just 22 minutes of work to defeat Dirk Nowitzki in their 34th and final NBA game against each other. Dirk had 12 points off the pine for Dallas.

The win for Wade means the two will retire with 17-17 records against each other — 11-11 in the regular season and 6-6 in the NBA Finals.

Nets 148 (30-29), Cavs 139 (12-46)

Former teammates D’Angelo Russell (36 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) and Jordan Clarkson (42 points, eight rebounds, five assists) went the distance in an epic 3OT duel.

Bucks 106 (43-14), Pacers 97 (38-20)

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed all over the hardwood with 33 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block as the Bucks took care of business heading into the All-Star Break.

Kings 118 (30-27), Nuggets 120 (39-18)

The Nuggets got off to a sloppy start as the Kings scored 41 first quarter points, but they were able to claw their way back in thanks to 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic and 25 points and 13 boards from Paul Millsap.

Isaiah Thomas had eight points and two dimes in 13 minutes of work in his first game in 11 months.

Jokic’s tip-in with 0.3 seconds to go gave the big man his second game-winner of 2019.

Pistons 110 (26-30), Celtics 118 (37-21)

The Celtics took care of business without the services of Kyrie Irving or Terry Rozier has seven players chipped in at least nine points, with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward all scoring 16 or more.

Blake Griffin scored a game-high 32 for the Pistons and Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.

Wizards 120 (24-34), Raptors 129 (43-16)

Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 boards as the Raptors took care of business at home. Jeremy Lin had eight points, five boards and five assists in 25 minutes during his Toronto debut.

Grizzlies 110 (23-36), Bulls 122 (14-44)

Otto Porter Jr. scored 37 points on a blazing 16-for-20 shooting night as the Bulls started off strong with 67 first half points. Lauri Marrkanen added 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Suns 107 (11-48), Clippers 134 (32-27)

Lou Williams dropped 30 points off the pine as the Clippers dominated the Suns from start to finish. Montrezl Harrell added 19 off the bench, too.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 28 points.

Rockets 111 (33-24), Timberwolves 121 (27-30)

James Harden scored 42 as he kept his 30-point game streak alive, but it wasn’t enough to overcome seven Timberwolves scoring double-digit points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague combined for 52 to lead Minnesota.

Warriors 107 (41-16), Trail Blazers 129 (34-23)

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry each dropped 32 points, but eight Trail Blazers scoring at least 10 enough to down the defending champs.

Portland outscored Golden State 35-12 in the final period as Jake Layman took over with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Damian Lillard had a team-high 29.

 

 

 

  
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Watch Zaire Have BREAKOUT Season! ⚡️

1 day ago
3,113
NBA

Mark Cuban: ‘It Was My Mistake to Not Keep Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash Together Longer’

1 week ago
22,887
heat post up dwyane wade
The Post Up

Post Up: Heat Bounce Back With Crucial Victory in Portland

1 week ago
989
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
2,698
BHM 2019

BHM 2019: How Four NBA Stars Used the 2016 ESPYs to Deliver a Message

1 week ago
856
NBA

Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade Named Special All-Star Additions ⭐

2 weeks ago
2,439

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Goes OFF in 3OT, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade Meet for Final Time

2 hours ago
148

Russell Westbrook: ‘I’ve Been Blessed With the Talent to Not Give a F**k’

8 hours ago
1,251

Isaiah Thomas: ‘My Job is Not to Fit in, It’s to Stand Out’

8 hours ago
2,823

‘You Either Make it or Don’t’: LeBron James Not Worried About the Playoffs

9 hours ago
2,607

Report: Enes Kanter Agrees to Deal with Portland

10 hours ago
475