Post Up: D’Angelo Russell Goes OFF in 3OT, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade Meet for Final Time

76ers 126 (37-21), Knicks 111 (10-47)

Tobias Harris continued to shine for his new team, scoring 25 points on 9-f0r-14 shooting. His plus-minus of plus-27 was a team-best.

Kevin Knox threw down a thunderous poster over Ben Simmons to ease the pain of New York’s franchise-worst 18th straight loss.

Heat 112 (26-30), Mavericks 101 (26-31)

Dwyane Wade poured in 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting in just 22 minutes of work to defeat Dirk Nowitzki in their 34th and final NBA game against each other. Dirk had 12 points off the pine for Dallas.

The win for Wade means the two will retire with 17-17 records against each other — 11-11 in the regular season and 6-6 in the NBA Finals.

Dwyane and Dirk taking turns serving up fadeaway buckets has got me emotional… (via @bleacherreport) pic.twitter.com/P9AjQmrVAv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2019

Dwyane and Dirk exchange jerseys bc legend recognizes legend. (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/VoRxpnKhmh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2019

Nets 148 (30-29), Cavs 139 (12-46)

Former teammates D’Angelo Russell (36 points, seven rebounds, eight assists) and Jordan Clarkson (42 points, eight rebounds, five assists) went the distance in an epic 3OT duel.

I’d trust a D’Lo shot in crunch time with my life 🔋 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/IIMeh97IVK — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2019

Sometimes new beginnings mean everything. Former teammates D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson combined for 7️⃣8️⃣ points in an epic 3OT duel tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZlXLftFPNA — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2019

Jordan Clarkson had 42 points, eight rebounds, and five assists tonight, joining Allen Iverson (2002) and Nate Robinson (2010) as the only players over the last 35 years with at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench in a game. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/iRxf8OOJYh — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 14, 2019

Bucks 106 (43-14), Pacers 97 (38-20)

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed all over the hardwood with 33 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block as the Bucks took care of business heading into the All-Star Break.

Kings 118 (30-27), Nuggets 120 (39-18)

The Nuggets got off to a sloppy start as the Kings scored 41 first quarter points, but they were able to claw their way back in thanks to 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic and 25 points and 13 boards from Paul Millsap.

Isaiah Thomas had eight points and two dimes in 13 minutes of work in his first game in 11 months.

Jokic’s tip-in with 0.3 seconds to go gave the big man his second game-winner of 2019.

De’Aaron Fox got that Reggie Bush first step 💨 (via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/qUftt9Junl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2019

Pistons 110 (26-30), Celtics 118 (37-21)

The Celtics took care of business without the services of Kyrie Irving or Terry Rozier has seven players chipped in at least nine points, with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward all scoring 16 or more.

Blake Griffin scored a game-high 32 for the Pistons and Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.

Wizards 120 (24-34), Raptors 129 (43-16)

Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 boards as the Raptors took care of business at home. Jeremy Lin had eight points, five boards and five assists in 25 minutes during his Toronto debut.

How good does this one feel tonight, @pskills43? pic.twitter.com/OvNRv7a5P9 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 14, 2019

Grizzlies 110 (23-36), Bulls 122 (14-44)

Otto Porter Jr. scored 37 points on a blazing 16-for-20 shooting night as the Bulls started off strong with 67 first half points. Lauri Marrkanen added 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Suns 107 (11-48), Clippers 134 (32-27)

Lou Williams dropped 30 points off the pine as the Clippers dominated the Suns from start to finish. Montrezl Harrell added 19 off the bench, too.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 28 points.

Rockets 111 (33-24), Timberwolves 121 (27-30)

James Harden scored 42 as he kept his 30-point game streak alive, but it wasn’t enough to overcome seven Timberwolves scoring double-digit points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague combined for 52 to lead Minnesota.

Warriors 107 (41-16), Trail Blazers 129 (34-23)

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry each dropped 32 points, but eight Trail Blazers scoring at least 10 enough to down the defending champs.

Portland outscored Golden State 35-12 in the final period as Jake Layman took over with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Damian Lillard had a team-high 29.

Seth just gave Steph a lil work 👀 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/hocjGpKHb4 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 14, 2019