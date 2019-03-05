Post Up: Suns Upset Bucks, Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter Duel in South Beach

Mavericks 88 (27-36), Nets 127 (33-33)

DeMarre Carroll dropped 22 off the bench to lead the way as eight Nets scored at least eight points and four (Rodions Kurucs, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Carroll) scored at least 16.

Luka Doncic had 16 points and six rebounds.

Clippers 113 (37-29), Lakers 105 (30-34)

The Lakers ran out to a quick start, leading by double-digits in the first quarter, but the Clippers’ bench duo of Lou Williams (21 points) and Montrezl Harrell (14 points, 11 rebounds) provided a spark to push the Clippers into the driver’s seat. Danilo Gallinari scored a team-high 23.

LeBron James finished the night with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Patrick Beverley has an extreme lack of chill when he guards superstars. 🔒 (via @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/SdFswthNT9 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2019

Hawks 113 (22-43), Heat 114 (29-34)

Vince Carter hit seven 3’s en route to 21 points while Dwyane Wade scored a game-high 23 points off the bench for Miami.

Wade’s bucket with 46.6 seconds to go iced the game as the Heat went up 3 and held on the rest of the way.

did NOT know Justise Winslow had these kinda dimes in his bag 😳 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/Xo9hl8koeC — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2019

On December 14, 2003, Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter combined for 27 points.



5,559 days later, they both led their teams in scoring and combined for 44.



AGED. LIKE. WINE. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/vTvRhMAYoS — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2019

Bucks 105 (48-16), Suns 114 (14-51)

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points and had 13 boards as the Bucks suffered a loss in the final game of their West Coast trip. The Suns outscored the Bucks 38-23 in the final period to earn their second straight win and third of their last four contests.

💀 KILLA KELLY 💀



Wave Papi is scoring 19.2 per game over his last 11 after dropping 27 tonight. pic.twitter.com/4pHDGQPKQb — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2019

Pelicans 115 (30-36), Jazz 112 (36-27)

Anthony Davis was ultra-efficient in his 22 minutes of play, racking up 15 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in just 22 minutes of action. Julius Randle was the star of the show, though, with 30 points, eight boards, five dimes and two steals to go along with a game-high plus-minus of +17 in 39 minutes.

Kyle Korver, Jae Crodwer, Rudy Robert and Donovan Mitchell combined for 58 points for Utah.

Knicks 108 (13-51), Kings 115 (32-31)

Alonzo Trier scored a game-high 29 off the bench, but 17 turnovers plagued the Knicks.

Buddy Hield scored a team-high 28 points for Sacramento and Harry Giles continued to shine with 17 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

Nuggets 103 (42-21), Spurs 104 (36-29)

The Nuggets trailed by 18 with 7:14 to go and cut that deficit down to one after a Jamal Murray 3-pointer with 49.6 seconds to go, but the comeback effort ended there as the Nuggets ended the game with three missed field goals and a turnover.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 46 points to lead San Antonio.