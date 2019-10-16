StockX Offers 50% Off Seller Fees During Fall 🍂

by October 17, 2019
50

MOST RECENT

With fall officially here, get rid of all your light-wear and start layering up with some essentials for fall. Sell your old items and rebuild your wardrobe with 50% off seller fees.

Sell any item on StockX at a minimum price of $150 for streetwear and collectibles or $250 for sneakers, handbags and watches to receive a 50% discount on your seller fee.

Full details below:

  • Create a StockX account online or via our mobile app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
  • Sell any item on StockX at a minimum price of $150 for streetwear and collectibles or $250 for sneakers, handbags, and watches to receive a 50% discount on your seller fee.
  • This promotion runs from October 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.
  • Please note: Your Ask must be accepted within the above timeframe to receive the discount.

Click here for more info.

You Might Also Like

The ‘Travis Scott’ AJVI is Now Live on StockX

7 days ago
431

The ‘White Grey’ & ‘Black Grey’ Nike Sacai Blazer is Now Live on StockX

1 week ago
366

The “Gym Red” AJIX is Now Live on StockX

2 weeks ago
258

The ‘First Class Flight’ Jordan 1 is Now Live on StockX

3 weeks ago
337

StockX Offers ‘Buy to Win’ Promotion for Two Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

3 weeks ago
421

The ‘Citrin’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is Now Live on StockX

4 weeks ago
3,844

TRENDING


Most Recent

Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, D’Angelo Russell: THE NBA’s GOODFELLAS

25 mins ago
182
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal, Wizards Agree To Two-Year Extension

4 hours ago
260

StockX Offers 50% Off Seller Fees During Fall 🍂

6 hours ago
50

‘I Was Asking a Lot of Questions’: Trae Young Trained With Steve Nash

13 hours ago
553

Rockets Source: Carmelo Anthony ‘Just Can’t Play NBA Defense Anymore’

13 hours ago
2,882

Stephon Marbury Opens Up About Life in China, Coaching a Team in the CBA

19 hours ago
1,451