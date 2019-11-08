The ‘Blue the Great’ Air Jordan 1 Mid is Now Live on StockX

by November 08, 2019
The “Blue the Great” AJ1 is now available on StockX.

As part of the “Fearless Ones” Collection, Los Angeles-based artist Blue the Great adds his personal touches on the iconic silhouette. Taking on the mid cut, the sneaker features an array of colors from red, blue, orange and green in suede. Cream corduroy is also featured with a black chenille swoosh. A “Blue” in bubble-lettered graffiti tag sits near the heel.

The “Blue the Great” AJ1 Mid has an Average Sale Price of $245 is now available for purchase on StockX.

