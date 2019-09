Yeezy connosseuirs, the “Citrin” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 just hit StockX.

Similar to the “Cloud White” colorway, which released earlier this month, the “Citrin” is perfect for fall – tan vibes, a transluscent sole with a gum bottom that wraps from the heel to the toe to add the finishing touches.

Lace up for fall and grab the “Citrin” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, now available on StockX.