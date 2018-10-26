Kobe: Daughter Gianna ‘Hellbent’ on Going to UConn

Kobe Bryant says his 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, is “hellbent” on playing basketball for the Connecticut Huskies.
Speaking to Reggie Miller after the Lakers’ 114-121 win at Staples Center on Thursday, Kobe rebuffed Miller’s plea for Gianna to consider going to UCLA.
“She is hellbent on UConn,” Kobe said.
