Kobe: Daughter Gianna ‘Hellbent’ on Going to UConn

by October 26, 2018
Kobe Bryant says his 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, is “hellbent” on playing basketball for the Connecticut Huskies.

Speaking to Reggie Miller after the Lakers’ 114-121 win at Staples Center on Thursday, Kobe rebuffed Miller’s plea for Gianna to consider going to UCLA.

“She is hellbent on UConn,” Kobe said.

