Kobe: Daughter Gianna ‘Hellbent’ on Going to UConn

Kobe Bryant says his 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, is “hellbent” on playing basketball for the Connecticut Huskies.

Speaking to Reggie Miller after the Lakers’ 114-121 win at Staples Center on Thursday, Kobe rebuffed Miller’s plea for Gianna to consider going to UCLA.

“She is hellbent on UConn,” Kobe said.

UCLA or UConn? 🤔 Kobe says his 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, is "hellbent" on going to UConn (via @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/w21cYLXvNQ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 26, 2018

Photo via @kobebryant

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Gianna Gives Her Dad Buckets