Steve Kerr on Zion Williamson: Apparently LeBron Wasn’t ‘A One Shot Deal’

by November 07, 2018
907

Duke freshman Zion Williamson WENT OFF in Tuesday night’s season opener, scoring 28 points on 11/13 from the field and electrifying the crowd with some absurd highlights:

What planet is Zion from?? 🌎

ZION’S FIRST COLLEGE DUNK 😤

On Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr briefly discussed Zion’s performance, telling reporters: “I thought LeBron was a one shot deal but apparently the next guy’s coming.”

