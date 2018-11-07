Steve Kerr on Zion Williamson: Apparently LeBron Wasn’t ‘A One Shot Deal’

Duke freshman Zion Williamson WENT OFF in Tuesday night’s season opener, scoring 28 points on 11/13 from the field and electrifying the crowd with some absurd highlights:
On Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr briefly discussed Zion’s performance, telling reporters: “I thought LeBron was a one shot deal but apparently the next guy’s coming.”
Steve Kerr amazed by Zion Williamson last night: “LeBron, I thought that was a one shot deal…” and then realizes he can’t say anything: “Adam, wherever you are, please don’t fine me.” pic.twitter.com/dkmrOG1JcJ
