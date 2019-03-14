Zion Williamson Cleared to Return for ACC Tournament

The Zion Williamson show is back. Earlier today, Duke posted his return on Twitter, notifying the world that Williamson was cleared to play.

Williamson, who suffered a knee injury back in February, will play tonight against Syracuse at 6 p.m. PST in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. With Duke at full strength, the Blue Devils begin their quest to run through their competition to bring a national championship back to Durham.

SLAM Fam, y’all have Duke to win it all?

RELATED Vince Carter: Zion Williamson Will Be Ready for the NBA