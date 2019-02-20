Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson was forced to leave Wednesday’s highly anticipated matchup against UNC due to a knee injury. The injury happened just 30 seconds into the game, when Williamson landed and his shoe exploded beneath him.

He left the game immediately and it was announced soon after that he would not return.

UPDATE: Zion Williamson will not return. Knee. — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

After the game, coach Mike Krzyzewski said that Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain and that more details were expected to come Thursday.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says that Zion Williamson has a mild knee sprain and that his knee is stable. More details will be available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eHN9gSbE7p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2019

Williamson is universally regarded as the favorite to go No. 1 in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft.

