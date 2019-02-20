Zion Williamson Leaves Game vs. UNC With ‘Mild Knee Sprain’

by February 20, 2019
Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson was forced to leave Wednesday’s highly anticipated matchup against UNC due to a knee injury. The injury happened just 30 seconds into the game, when Williamson landed and his shoe exploded beneath him.

He left the game immediately and it was announced soon after that he would not return.

After the game, coach Mike Krzyzewski said that Williamson suffered a mild knee sprain and that more details were expected to come Thursday.

Williamson is universally regarded as the favorite to go No. 1 in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft.

RELATED: Steve Kerr on Zion Williamson: Apparently LeBron Wasn’t ‘A One Shot Deal’

  
