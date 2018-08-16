Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett SHOW OUT in Duke Debut 👀

by August 16, 2018
1,180

Freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett put on a show in their Duke debut, combining for 63 points in a 86-67 win over Ryerson out in Canada.

Zion (29 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) did a little bit of everything, even knocking down three of four shots from beyond the arc.

RJ (34 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block) was in attack mode from the opening tip, attempting 14 of the Blue Devils’ 20 total free throws.

College basketball ain’t ready.

