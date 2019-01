Azzi Fudd is legit.

The no. 1 ranked guard in the 2021 class just dropped 35 points in a decisive win over St. Mary Ryken’s. Fudd pairs with Malu Mutombo, the niece of NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo. Malu is committed to play at UNC next season, while Azzi’s got another two years of dominating her high school competition.

RELATED:

Zia Cooke Dropped 37 to Come Back from Down 20!