2019 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic Rosters Announced

NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson unveils today the official rosters for the 2019 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, popularly referred to as the Iverson Classic. The event goes into its third year on April 24th after a record-breaking 2018 game that brought in tens-of-millions of viewers, rave reviews and solidified the game as the most competitive All American game in the country.

The 2019 Iverson Classic will feature two teams comprised of the country’s most talented prospects. Team Loyalty features standouts like Cole Anthony, Nico Mannion, Precious Achiuwa and Jaden McDaniels.

Team Loyalty will face Team Honor which features 247Sports #1 overall ranked player in the country Anthony Edwards. Alongside Edwards will be top ranked talent like University of Kentucky commit Kahlil Whitney and Oregon commit CJ Walker.

“Last year was so incredible and this year is going to be bigger and better in every way” said Iverson, who is a co-founder of the event along with noted branding specialist and entrepreneur Jai Manselle and basketball business veteran Bobby Bates, “It’s an honor for me. As excited as they are to be in this game, I’m more excited to have them.”

Following the tradition started at the 2018 Iverson Classic, each team will be co-coached by an NBA legend and a high profile high school basketball coach. The coaching positions will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2019 Iverson Classic also marks Allen Iverson’s reunion with SLAM, the #1 brand in basketball media, who will partner with Iverson Classic for the first time.

The 2019 Iverson Classic events will tip off on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 with The Iverson Games, a gauntlet of crowd pleasing events including a Dunk Contest, 3 Point Shootout, 1vs1 match ups and more. The final event will be the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic All American Game on Friday April 26th. A location, schedule, venue, broadcast and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

See below for full rosters: