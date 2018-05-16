Report: 25-Year-Old Posed As HS Student To Play Basketball 😳

by May 16, 2018
2,979
sidney bouvier gilstrap-portley

A 25-year-old Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley was arrested on Friday after he allegedly posed as a high school student so he could play basketball.

Gilstrap-Portley, who claimed to be a Hurricane Harvey refugee, enrolled as Rashun Richardson at Skyline (TX) High in 2017.

In October, Gilstrap-Portley transferred to Hillcrest (TX) High and joined the basketball team. Following the 2017-18 season, high school coaches voted him the District 11-5A offensive player of the year.

Police are also investigating allegations that Gilstrap-Portley had a relationship 14-year-old student while enrolled at Hillcrest.

  
