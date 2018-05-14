5⭐️ Chino Hills Center Onyeka Okongwu Commits To Southern California

The University of Southern California bolstered its 2019 class with the addition of Onyeka Okongwu, a 5-star center out of Chino, California. Okongwu is ranked as the No. 5 center in his class and No. 16 overall by 247.

Okongwu, who averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game, was the Frank Burlison All-Southern California Player of the Year and a CIF State Division I champion with Chino Hills High School. He’ll be finishing up his final summer of AAU ball this year with the Compton Magic on the adidas Gauntlet.

Okongwu picked Southern California over Arizona State, Kansas, UCLA and Washington.