5⭐️ Chino Hills Center Onyeka Okongwu Commits To Southern California

The University of Southern California bolstered its 2019 class with the addition of Onyeka Okongwu, a 5-star center out of Chino, California. Okongwu is ranked as the No. 5 center in his class and No. 16 overall by 247.
Okongwu, who averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game, was the Frank Burlison All-Southern California Player of the Year and a CIF State Division I champion with Chino Hills High School. He’ll be finishing up his final summer of AAU ball this year with the Compton Magic on the adidas Gauntlet.
6-9 Onyeka Okongwu #ChinoHills to USC #FightOn pic.twitter.com/DApOGV50Y4
— Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) May 14, 2018
Okongwu picked Southern California over Arizona State, Kansas, UCLA and Washington.