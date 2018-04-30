5-Star Guard Romeo Langford Stays In-State, Commits to Indiana

A day after being named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, senior New Albany guard Romeo Langford announced his commitment to the University of Indiana. The All-American is ranked as the second best shooting guard in the country and sixth best prospect overall by 247. Langford scored a team-high 17.9 points per game with Twenty-Two Vision on the adidas Gauntlet last summer.

HS guard Romeo Langford is heading to Indiana, he just announced. Hoosier fans, you excited? pic.twitter.com/RgZYcb1Z1f — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 30, 2018

Langford joins a stacked Archie Miller class featuring Robert Phinisee, Jerome Hunter, Damezi Anderson Jr. and Jake Forrester that’s looking to resurrect an Indiana program that went just 16-15 (9-9 in Big 10) a year ago. Kansas and Vanderbilt were the other two schools in Langford’s final three.