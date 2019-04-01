Allen Iverson, Sling TV to Partner on Iverson Classic Live Stream

by April 01, 2019
100

Allen Iverson’s annual Iverson Classic, a showcase of the nation’s top high school ballplayers, is set to go down at the end of this month in Philadelphia, PA. But even if you’re not in the area, the Hall of Famer wanted to make sure the game could be seen by people are around the country.

The Iverson Classic has partnered with Sling TV to live stream the game on April 26.

“This is groundbreaking,” Iverson said via press release. “It’s an honor for me. Sling TV is a brand that undeniably understands how to bring live basketball to the fans.”

Sling also broadcasts ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN3, SEC Network, TNT and NBA TV.

Cole Anthony, Jalen Lecque and Jaden McDaniels are among the many talented players set to hoop in the game.


Stay tuned for the 26th and see what went down at last year’s game in the video below.

 
