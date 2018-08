Bronny James and the North Coast Blue Chips lit up Las Vegas last week as they won the Big Foot Hoops 7th Grade Championship. The Chips entertained Quavo, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Tyronn Lue, and more with plenty of highlights, including Bronny’s first ever dunk! LeBron James himself got into the action, helping coach on the sidelines and even throwing down a few pregame dunks.

Check out the highlights from Vegas above!