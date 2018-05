Bronny James went down to Indianapolis to compete in the George Hill Invitational and put on a serious show. The 13-year-old hooper showed off some mean handles, defensive instincts and crazy shooting range as he led the North Coast Blue Chips into the championship game.

Check out the video above for Bronny’s full highlights from the tourney!

