Friendly reminder: NBA analyst Doris Burke used to GET BUCKETS.

A NJ.com feature on the legendary sideline reporter/commentator included a fire highlight video from Burke’s senior season at Manasquan High School, when she averaged 19.8 points per game. Peep it above.

Burke, who was a point guard, went on to play at Providence College.

RELATED

Doris Burke on LeBron, Women in Broadcasting, and Christmas Day Games