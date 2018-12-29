Draymond Green Watches Cassius Stanley & Sierra Canyon Go Off! 😈

There’s just something cool about NBA players coming to watch and support high school hoopers. We’ve seen Dwyane Wade, Josh Richardson and John Wall among others in high school gyms so far this season.

And now we can add 3-time NBA champ Draymond Green, as well as Zach Collins to the list after they stopped by to check out Sierra Canyon at the Les Schwab Invitational.

Sierra Canyon is one of the most exciting teams in SoCal, seeing as they sport Cassius Stanley, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr. They face University High School in the Final.

Sierra Canyon Lights Up Granada Hills With Kendall Jenner In Attendance

 
