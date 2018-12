Zaire Wade vs. Dudley Blackwell had it all. Dwyane Wade brought out his Heat Entourage (Josh Richardson and Udonis Haslem) and there was also a massive brawl that resulted in a 15-minute delay.

Ultimately, Zaire’s team, American Heritage (FL), won 46-40 against Blackwell’s Somerset Academy.

It was recently reported that Nebraska offered Zaire a scholarship. The first of many, by the looks of it.

