Jahmius Ramsey and Cassius Stanley’s squads squared off in the inaugural SLAM Summer Classic at Dyckman Park after a full weekend of activities featuring a 1-on-1 tournament, dunk contest, yacht party and Facebook visit. Top-ranked recruits James Wiseman and Jalen Green took home the MVP awards and Stanley scored a game-high 22 points. Roll back the tape and re-live the game in the video above!

Check out the dunk contest that earned Stanley captain honors in the video below.