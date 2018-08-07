Get to Know Class of 2021 Star ZION HARMON ‼️

On Thursday, five-star recruit Zion Harmon is coming to the iconic Dyckman Park in NYC for Game 3 of the SLAM Showdown, which will be streamed live on Facebook. Tip-off is 8:15 pm EST.

Harmon is a 5-11 point guard from Bowling Green, KY currently ranked among the top players in the class of 2021. He was the first seventh grader to compete in Nike’s EYBL circuit and has been playing varsity ball since eighth grade, when he averaged 16.8 points and helped Bowling Green HS win their first state championship with a 36-2 overall record.

As a freshman this past season at Adair County, Harmon posted a ridiculous 32.7 points and 7.8 assists per contest. He was named Max Preps National Freshman of the Year and made USA Today’s All-Kentucky First Team.

The resume also includes a gold medal in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and an invite to Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness season kickoff (only the second freshman to receive such an invite in the John Calipari era).

Zion has unique athleticism and DANGEROUS handles. Guard him too close and you’re liable to get embarrassed. He can get to the rim at will and has the vision to find open teammates when the defense collapses. It should come as no surprise that his favorite pro hooper is Chris Paul.

Peep the mixtape below, via Frankie Vision:

For his upcoming sophomore year, Harmon will be attending Marshall County HS.

The elite prospect, who already has offers from Auburn, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and more high-level programs, has lit up basically every court he’s played at.

Will he show out during his streetball debut in the Mecca? Find out Thursday right here.

RELATED

Perfect Harmony: Zion Harmon Is Bringing A New Level Of Excitement To The Kentucky Prep Hoops Scene