New York City ballers can hit the court for a great cause this summer, as the first annual Hoops 4 Hope East Coast 3v3 tournament is set to take place on July 28th from 9am-3pm at Baruch College!

The event is being held to raise money for and awareness about Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDMS) — a rare autoimmune disease that breaks down blood cells within muscle systems — and to keep the memory of Christina Powery, who passed away from JDMS in 2005, alive.

A portion of benefits will go towards two nonprofits: the Cure JM Foundation and AlsoTouch Foundation.

Any hoopers older than 16, male or female, can enter the tournament. Competitors will be divided into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

To register or find more details, click here.