First Annual Hoops 4 Hope Charitable 3v3 Tournament to Take Place in NYC

by June 12, 2018
54

New York City ballers can hit the court for a great cause this summer, as the first annual Hoops 4 Hope East Coast 3v3 tournament is set to take place on July 28th from 9am-3pm at Baruch College!

The event is being held to raise money for and awareness about Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDMS) — a rare autoimmune disease that breaks down blood cells within muscle systems — and to keep the memory of Christina Powery, who passed away from JDMS in 2005, alive.

A portion of benefits will go towards two nonprofits: the Cure JM Foundation and AlsoTouch Foundation.

Any hoopers older than 16, male or female, can enter the tournament. Competitors will be divided into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

To register or find more details, click here.

You Might Also Like
Uncategorized

Hoops 4 Hope To Host A Special Evening On Broadway

6 years ago
20
Photos

Audacity of Hoop

9 years ago
8
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

11 mins ago
52
Nike KD11

Nike KD11 Officially Unveiled

24 mins ago
49

Report: Teams Gauging Knicks’ Interest in Trading up to Draft Michael Porter Jr

25 mins ago
232

From Basketball Purgatory to NBA Springboard: The Evolution of the G League ⬆️

56 mins ago
114

First Annual Hoops 4 Hope Charitable 3v3 Tournament to Take Place in NYC

2 hours ago
54