Isaiah Todd, the no. 1 ranked player in North Carolina, faced off against Carmel Christian, the no. 1 team in NC. It was a close battle, but Todd’s Trinity Valley ultimately succumbed to defeat in a 68-63 finish.

Carmel Christian is now 27-2 while Trinity Valley stands at a modest 19-10.

Todd is considered one of the best players in his grade and is contemplating on re-classifying into the 2019 class, which would allow him to jump to college next season.

