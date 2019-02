Jahmius Ramsey and Duncanville defeated Drew Timme, JJ Pearce and Pearce High School for the second time this season in a 58-52 victory. When the two schools met earlier this season, Duncanville came out with the narrow 70-68 win.

Up until their recent defeat, Timme and Pearce had not lost a home game in almost two years.

RELATED:

Jahmius Ramsey Vs. Drew Timme In Texas Showdown!