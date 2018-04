Over the weekend, five-star 2019 guard Jalen Lecque put on a show with the NY Rens in the first EYBL session in Dallas, TX.

The 17-year-old native of the Bronx, NY, became an internet sensation this season thanks to his jaw-dropping athleticism and rim-rattling jams.

Time to prove everyone wrong🙏🗽 — Jalen Lecque (@jalenlecque10) April 19, 2018

