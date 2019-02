Mayfair five star junior Josh Christopher put on a clutch performance in his team’s first playoff game of the season, scoring a game-high 26 points en route to a 67-57 CIF Southern Section victory over Corona Del Mar.

It’s been a breakout season for Christopher, and colleges are noticing. Arizona, UCLA and USC have all showed interest in the Cali product.

