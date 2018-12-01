LaMelo Ball vs. LeBron James’ Nephew! Melo Drops TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🔥

It was another day at the office for LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy, as they easily dispatched Garfield Heights, 93-60. LaMelo dropped an easy triple-double, scoring 20 points, dishing out 14 assists and corralling 11 rebounds against LeBron James’ nephews Meechie and Sony Johnson.

SLAM reported about LaMelo’s decision to return to high school and play for Spire Academy. He now hopes to receive a scholarship offer from Duke, Kentucky or North Carolina.

For now, let’s just sit back and enjoy Melo’s senior season. It’s a movie.

