LiAngelo Ball is making his debut in the Big Baller Brand-sponsored Junior Basketball Association this Thursday.

The sharpshooter impressed during his time overseas with his previous team, Vytautas Prienu, scoring 12.6 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from behind the arc in league play, per Real GM. Despite the solid showing, Ball went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft and wasn’t signed as an undrafted free agent.

Ball tips off against the Philadelphia Ballers on July 12 at 7:30 p.m.