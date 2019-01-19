Mikey Williams vs. Jahzare Jackson CRAZY Trash Talk!

Mikey Williams and Jahzare Jackson spent the summer on the North Coast Blue Chips with Bronny James, destroying their competition.

Now, the two young studs have turned to trash talking each other, with Jackson claiming Williams to be “BBQ chicken”.

“I’m not worried about Mikey, he’s barbecue chicken. I’ve eaten meals that are way bigger than him.” — Jackson.

“[Jahzare] is too big to keep up with me. He’s too slow. He eats too much he needs to start running and lose some weight.” — Williams

The two then proceeded to play a game of one-on-one. Who do you think won? Find out in the video above.

