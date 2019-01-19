Mikey Williams vs. Jahzare Jackson CRAZY Trash Talk!

by January 19, 2019
34

Mikey Williams and Jahzare Jackson spent the summer on the North Coast Blue Chips with Bronny James, destroying their competition.

Now, the two young studs have turned to trash talking each other, with Jackson claiming Williams to be “BBQ chicken”.

“I’m not worried about Mikey, he’s barbecue chicken. I’ve eaten meals that are way bigger than him.” — Jackson.

“[Jahzare] is too big to keep up with me. He’s too slow. He eats too much he needs to start running and lose some weight.” — Williams

The two then proceeded to play a game of one-on-one. Who do you think won? Find out in the video above.

RELATED:
Mikey Williams & Jahzare Jackson Brought Their A-Game To Texas

 

 

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Mikey Williams & Jahzare Jackson Brought Their A-Game to Texas! 🚀

2 weeks ago
252
SLAMTV

Mikey Williams and Jahzare Jackson Have THRILLER in Dallas!! 😈

2 weeks ago
720
Kicks

Travis Scott, Bronny James and Mikey Williams Hit Up Jordan Brand’s Prepare to Fly Event

4 months ago
1,354
High School

Mikey Williams Is a Rising Star | SLAM Official Mixtape ‼️

4 months ago
1,273
High School

Bronny James finishes FIRST DUNK in front of Quavo, DWade, and CP3! Chips win Las Vegas Classic 🏆

6 months ago
8,302

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Rockets Trying to Trade Carmelo to Clear Roster Spot for Kenneth Faried

2 hours ago
539

Sharife Cooper and McEachern Take On Jaelen House and Shadow Mountain

3 hours ago
74
Mikey Williams and Jahzare Jackson

Mikey Williams vs. Jahzare Jackson CRAZY Trash Talk!

3 hours ago
34

‘I Felt Like a Kid on Christmas’: DeMarcus Drops 14 Points in Warriors Debut 🎥

4 hours ago
346

Post Up: DeMarcus Cousins Scores 14 Points in Warriors Debut

13 hours ago
771