NBPA, Five-Star Basketball to Launch Inaugural 2019 Camp

From our friends at Five-Star Basketball and the National Basketball Players Association:

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 — Leading grassroots basketball brands—the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Five-Star—announced today that they are teaming up this summer to elevate their shared vision and values of developing players, fostering quality and consistent competition, and giving back to the game.

The partnership will officially launch July 15-18 at the inaugural NBPA x Five-Star Camp at Basketball City, located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and will provide boys and girls, ages 9-17, with a structured basketball learning experience that emphasizes fundamental skill development, team participation and competition.





Campers will receive expert basketball instruction from top-notch coaches, including former NBA players and current union members, while going through Five-Star’s rigorous and renowned teaching stations. Each player will receive an NBPA x Five-Star uniform and a player evaluation card with direct feedback from their camp coach.

“We are excited about this collaboration and the impact it will have on the next generation of youth basketball,” said Dan Gladstone, the NBPA’s Senior Vice President of Grassroots Basketball and Business Development. “Combining our passion for grassroots basketball with such a historic camp in Five-Star, we are confident that this partnership will build a unique experience for campers and leave a legacy that will help to continue to grow the game we all know and love.”



On top of this collaboration, the NBPA and Five-Star will also be offering additional camps this summer in the New York City area as well as in other locations around the country. For more information, please visit nbpa.com/grassroots and fivestarbasketball.com.

