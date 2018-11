Nico Mannion and Pinnacle Prep (AZ) are off to a strong start to the season, mopping the floor with Horizon (AZ) in a 100-68 blowout on Tuesday. Check out the highlights above.

And it wasn’t just this game. Nico, who committed to play college ball at Arizona this summer, has been off to an excellent start to his senior campaign.

Mannion is currently averaging 22 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals on the young season.

RELATED:

Social Media Sensation And Bucket Getter Nico Mannion Has Next