Report: Bronny James to Attend Crossroads in Santa Monica 📚

Bronny James is set on attending Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California this fall, per TMZ.

James wouldn’t be the first high-profile hooper to attend Crossroads: Shareef O’Neal won a CIF Division II championship as a Roadrunner last season and Baron Davis is also an alumnus.

Welcome to the family LIL bro ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/OD1w2B3SzQ — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) August 6, 2018

Welcome to Xrds Bronny!!! You will kill it. Happy to see this. Thanks @KingJames — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) August 6, 2018

Previous rumors had linked Bronny to Sierra Canyon, where he would’ve been eligible to play varsity ball as an eighth grader with Scotty Pippen Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Cassius Stanley. James is expected to play a year of middle school ball at Crossroads before moving up to the varsity team.

Crossroads has produced other notable alumni that made names for themselves off the hardwood, including Evan Spiegel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Jack Black, Maya Rudolph and Jonah Hill.

Bronny ended his summer by leading his North Coast Blue Chips squad to back-to-back championships at USBA Nationals and the Las Vegas Classic. Check out his squad’s highlights below!