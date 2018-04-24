RJ Hampton GOES OFF in Front of Elite College Head Coaches 💪

The top-ranked point guard in the sophomore class, RJ Hampton, got his spring started at the Under Armour Association in his hometown of Dallas over the weekend.

The 17-year-old showed out for a host of elite head coaches—including Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Texas’ Shaka Smart, Kansas’ Bill Self.

RJ “Hoody” Hampton shoots lights out in front of Coach Cal! @RjHampton14 @uaassociation pic.twitter.com/yn9iXpjTCa — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 22, 2018

