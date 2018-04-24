RJ Hampton GOES OFF in Front of Elite College Head Coaches 💪

by April 24, 2018
29

The top-ranked point guard in the sophomore class, RJ Hampton, got his spring started at the Under Armour Association in his hometown of Dallas over the weekend.

The 17-year-old showed out for a host of elite head coaches—including Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Kentucky’s John Calipari, Texas’ Shaka Smart, Kansas’ Bill Self.

RELATED:
No. 1 Class Of 2020 Point Guard RJ Hampton’s Sophomore Mixtape

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Calipari Met With NBPA To Discuss Ending One-And-Done, Creating HS Combine

3 days ago
990
High School

No. 1 Class Of 2020 Point Guard RJ Hampton’s Sophomore Mixtape

2 months ago
804
Mike Krzyzewski
Photos

Nike Unveils the Mike Krzyzewski Fitness Center in Oregon

4 months ago
823
High School

Let Me Ride

4 months ago
85
High School

Kentucky Lands Top 15 Recruit Immanuel Quickley

7 months ago
152
College

John Calipari Denies Interest in Knicks Job

10 months ago
5

TRENDING


Most Recent
rj hampton mike krzyzewski

RJ Hampton GOES OFF in Front of Elite College Head Coaches 💪

20 mins ago
29

Allen Iverson Thinks The Sixers Can Win The 2018 Title

24 mins ago
106

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

31 mins ago
79

Marcus Smart Has Been Cleared Physically And May Play In Game 5 On Tuesday

2 hours ago
96

Report: Pelicans Pick Up 2018-19 Option On Alvin Gentry’s Contract

2 hours ago
78