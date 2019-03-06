Rosters For The Inaugural Big Baller Brand All-American Game Revealed

Jaden McDaniels, LaMelo Ball, Jahmius Ramsey and Rocket Watts are among the top-50 recruits slated to attend.
by March 06, 2019
8,592

Big Baller Brand revealed the rosters for its first annual BBB All-American Game today. Slated for March 31 in Las Vegas (Orleans Arena), the roster boasts five top-50 recruits in the Class of 2019, which include Jaden McDaniels—expected to be a top-5 pick in next year’s NBA Draft—along with LaMelo Ball, Michigan State commit Rocket Watts, Texas Tech commit Jahmius Ramsey and DePaul commit Romeo Weems.

Other notable recruits slated to participate include Oregon commit Isaac Johnson, Georgia commit Jaykwon Walton and DePaul commit Romeo Weems.

BBB says there are still a couple of open roster spots remaining and those two names are expected to be revealed within the next couple of weeks.

Tickets went on sale today at bbballamerican.com

Rosters below:

Allen Flanigan (Auburn)

Brevin Walter (Undecided)

Christian Brown (Undecided)

Ibrahima Diallo (Undecided)

Issac McBride (Kansas)

Isaac Johnson (Oregon)

Jaden McDaniels (Undecided)

Jahmius Ramsey (Texas Tech)

Jalen Hill (Oklahoma)

Jalen Wilson (Michigan)

Jaykwon Walton (Georgia)

Jaylin Williams (Auburn)

Josh Nickelberry (Louisville)

Julius Marble (Undecided)

LaMelo Ball (Undecided)

Max Farthing (NC State)

Rocket Watts (Michigan State)

Romeo Weems (DePaul)

Sahvir Wheeler (Texas A&M)

