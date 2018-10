Shareef O’Neal didn’t choose the hype, the hype chose him. The oldest heir to the O’Neal family name, ‘Reef made waves as California’s top high school hooper in 2017-18. Heart surgery is forcing him to sit out his freshman year at UCLA, but he’s letting nothing stand in the way of his path to greatness. After all, he’s got all day.

