Two of the best teams in the country, McEachern (17-0) and Shadow Mountain (17-2), squared off in one of the most anticipated games of the season, with McEachern ultimately remaining undefeated with a 73-61 victory at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

Star point guards Sharife Cooper and Jaelen House went at it, with Cooper dropping 31 points to House’s 21. Peep the highlights above.

